HOLLAND, Michigan — Yes, this winter has been mild. But, we still need our heaters. And two families have them working thanks to a local company.

Baumann and DeGroot partnered with Community Action House's Financial Wellness team to identify the families in need. Baumann and DeGroot then donated and installed the furnaces.

One family was using electric space heaters for the second winter in a row. They said you could see your breath in the living room.

That family was taken care of, as part of the company's Heating & Cooling with a Cause program.

And by the way, that home got its furnace just before a newborn baby arrived! Baumann and DeGroot's 'Heating & Cooling With A Cause Program' and Community Action House get today's One Good Thing.

