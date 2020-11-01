GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An annual fundraiser to help sick did broke its own record recently.

The 20th annual Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation and iHeart Media Radiothon brought in more than $400,000. And they did in just two days.

All the money stays local, supporting more than 20 different programs at the children's hospital. Just some include the center for child protection, the Pediatric Oncology Resource Team, the Secchia Care Partners and more.

And they're not slowing down. "The moment the event concludes, we begin planning the next year," said Tim Feagan, iHeart Media and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation Board Vice Chair.

Everyone who put time into The Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation and iHeart Media Radiothon gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.