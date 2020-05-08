One Good Thing: Help Kids' Food Basket win $50,000

The local non-profit is a finalist in a competition and they need your votes!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today's OGT is something you can make even better.

Kids' Food Basket is a finalist for a $50,000 dollar award. It's called the 'Hope at Work Award' from the Pella Corporation. It's specifically for organizations that go 'above and beyond to care for their local communities.' Kids' Food Basket is the only Michigan-based finalist.

If you weren't already familiar with what they do, on their website, they say they "nourish children living at or near the poverty level with critical evening meals to level the playing field for their academic achievement." And they've continued to do this during the pandemic. Over 360,000 healthy emergency meals have been served to 70 distribution sites since it began.

But they need your help to win that $50,000. Go HERE to vote for them.

One Good Thing to Kids' Food Basket. And go vote for them to win the Pella Corporation 'Hope at Work Award.'

