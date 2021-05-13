One Good Thing: Helping Tom replace his lens

The community stepped up to help the volunteer replace his camera lens.

SARANAC, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Recently, an entire community came together to help someone who's been a valuable member of their school district.

Tom Westbrook is a volunteer photographer at nearly every extracurricular event for Saranac Community Schools - both home and away. As happens sometimes, he broke a lens. But, these are expensive. So - unknown to him - people started a collection. You're looking at the moment during halftime of a basketball game when he was presented with 14-hundred dollars to replace his equipment.

"Tom, our community is so grateful for all the memories you capture with your camera for all our sporting events. We would never be able to have these memories without you. When the community heard your lens broke at one of the games, we all decided to pitch in and help. We reached out to the different teams and everyone was excited to help and show how much you are appreciated. We present this gift to you as a thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sharing your amazing gift with all of us. Than you."

One Good Thing to everyone who pitched in to help Tom Westbrook buy that new camera lens so he can keep taking photos for Saranac Community Schools.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.