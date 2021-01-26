One Good Thing: Herbruck's donates 1.6 million eggs

A West Michigan employer did what it could to give back during the pandemic last year.

SARANAC, Mich. — A West Michigan employer did what it could to give back during the pandemic last year.

Herbruck's donated more than 1.6 million eggs to charities and families in need in 2020. Those eggs went to their own employees and to non-profits like food banks and Feeding America West Michigan.

1.6 million is a big number, exceeding what they've donated in past years. Typically, they donate about one million.

Herbruck's President Greg Herbruck said, "COVID-19 has affected so many of our local families, and we want to do what we can to support our neighbors. By donating eggs to food banks, we have been able to help ensure families are still getting nutritious food during an extremely challenging time."

Herbruck's also increased its charitable giving last year, including money and supplies. They get today's One Good Thing.

