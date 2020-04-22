GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Today's One Good Thing is a little different. It's something a lot of you really helped me with. Recently, I asked you to send me some messages to your graduating high school seniors, who aren't getting the final year of high school they'd anticipated. I got a lot of responses. Here's just some of what I threw together.

All our 2020 graduates get today's one good thing. You've earned it.

Be on the lookout for our senior shout-outs beginning next week. We'll be airing your pictures of your favorite high school senior. Again that begins next Monday.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

More On Good Thing on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.