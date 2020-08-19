One Good Thing: High school grads donate all-night party funds to local non-profit

They couldn't party. But they're still doing something cool.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Forest Hills Northern didn't get to have a senior all night party this year, for obvious reasons. But they still did something cool with the money.

This is their check presentation today, for more than two thousand dollars, to Kids Food Basket. The non-profit feeds hungry kids and they've delivered more than 400,000 nutritious meals since the pandemic began. The Northern seniors were going to do a fundraiser for Kids Food Basket anyway this year. That was also impacted. So, they decided the non-profit should get some of the money they were going to use for the party.

The seniors also donated $17,000 to the Forest Hills Public Schools foundation. That money will be used to help FHN get set up with distance learning. The 2020 Forest Hills Northern graduates get today's One Good Thing.

