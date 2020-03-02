HOLLAND, Michigan — Teaching kids empathy and compassion is one of the most important things we can do for them.

Once a month, Emily Sloterbeek takes her 3rd grade Zeeland Christian School class to the Holland Rescue Mission's Stepping Stones Daycare. Stepping Stones helps parents get back on their feet and into a home by providing that daycare.

Miss Sloterbeek's students help in any way they can, including just playing with some of the babies and kids whose parents are working to rebuild their lives.

"Building character and empathy might matter more when considering the type of citizens our society wants our kids to become," Miss Sloterbeek said.

This program is part of the Ottawa Area Schools Doing More Together Collaborative. They partner with faith-based and public schools and more than 40 businesses and community partners.

A lot of good stuff going on here. Miss Sloterbeek's class, Stepping Stones at the Holland Rescue Mission, and the Doing More Together Collaborative: they all get today's One Good Thing.

