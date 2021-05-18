One Good Thing: Holland Middle School chess set

The custom-made set sold at auction for $2,000, the proceeds of which will help feed people in the community.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

At the start of a chess game, there are 32 pieces on the board. Each team works in uniform strategy to achieve a common goal. That very same philosophy by - also, two separate teams - was recently put into effect at a local school. The result was a big win for everyone who was involved -- and a lot of people who weren't.

Today, in this Science, Technology, Engineering and Math class at Holland Middle School, there are no books or computers. There are saws, hammers, nails -- and vegetation.

STEM teacher Bill Boersma says, "I've had numerous parents and other adults say, 'I wish I had a class like this when I was in school.'"

Drive along East 24th Street and look north. You'll see a fully functioning greenhouse on the school lawn.

"The greenhouse was built two years ago, and it has - literally - grown from the very beginning."

The students have 14 beds with a variety of plants and food.

"We have students learning about soil, soil samples, growth rate, different diseases."

And the food they grow is given away to both students in the school - which has a high free or reduced lunch program - and members of the community. Last year's amount was substantial.

"When we stopped measuring, we had between 750 and 800 pounds. Stuff in the fall went out after that as well."

Within the greenhouse, however, there is another completed assignment.

"It was a pretty fun project," says student Arthur Powell.

A custom Holland Middle School-themed chess set, created by two teams within the STEM class. The Construction Team, who made the board.

Arthur said, "I picked up pretty much measuring and woodworking mostly."

And the Technology Team, who 3-D printed the pieces.

Student Alan Juarez said, "The wooden shoe took the longest, because we had to get the curve just right."

This is actually their second attempt. Last year, the same class made pieces, but no board.

Bill said, "We had a variety of comments of people saying where can I buy one, how can I get one."

Which brought about this game where water towers are rooks and tulips are knights...and another idea: Auction the set off. Half the money goes back into the greenhouse. The other half goes to Community Action House, which - among other things - works to end homeless and hunger in the area.

Arthur said, "There's no real reason we need to keep the money if we're also getting money."

The final bid: $1500, which the buyer decided to round up to $2,000.

Alan said, "I didn't expect the bidding to reach as high as it did...that's more than I could have hoped for."

Bill said, "Upgrade the greenhouse, add to their learning, but also add to a tool that can benefit the community."

One Good Thing to the Holland Middle School STEM class for their chess set. One more note - they also had a student who designed the website on which the set was auctioned off.