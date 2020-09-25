One Good Thing: Hometown Heroes Toy Drive

For the 10th year, they're accepting toys and other items to benefit the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Time for One Good Thing, someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

An annual toy drive is continuing on despite the pandemic. And it's happening on Saturday.

Once called, "Fill the Boat," The Hometown Heroes Toy Drive will benefit the Muskegon Rescue Mission. It's their 10th year. They're looking for all kinds of things, from children's backpacks and action figures, to toothpaste and canned food.

It's going on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mart Dock. As the name implies, they're expecting some hometown heroes to be in attendance--as they have in years' past--to thank them for everything they do. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Muskegon Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

The Hometown Heroes Toy Drive to benefit the Muskegon Rescue Mission gets today's One Good Thing.

Here is a Wish List for the Muskegon Rescue Mission:

Backpacks for elementary - Approx. 30

Backpacks for middle school Approx. 30

Backpacks for high school - Approx. 30

White out

Planners

Durable 1 inch, 3 ring Binders - Approx. 50

3 ring binder dividers

Durable folders

College Ruled Spiraled Notebooks

College Ruled Loose Leaf Paper

TI-30 Calculators- Approx. 50

TI-83 Calculators - Approx. 20

Protractor/Compass Set- Approx. 50

Lunch bags- Approx. 60 • Flashcards

Black and blue pens

Red pens

Scissors

Hand sanitizer

Children Masks

Mechanical Pencils

Elmer’s glue

Sticky notes

Highlighters

Eraser pencil tops

Hand held pencil sharpeners

Colored pencils

Crayons

For our Shelter Peanut Butter & Jelly Baked, Beans, Canned Fruit, Cereal, Bagged or Canned Soup, Canned Meat, Spaghetti Noodles.

Sauce, Shampoo, Conditioner, Laundry Detergent, Toothpaste & Toothbrush, Deodorant, Bar Soaps, Travel Size Lotion.

Superhero Action Figures & Dolls, Bikes, Balls, Activity Books for all ages, Bean Bags, Teething Toys, Plastic Animals - Dinosaurs etc, Mini Slides, Small figure toys, Motor Skill Toys, Stuffed Animals, Games for Kids of all ages, Books, Children Movies.

All Donated Items go to the Men’s and Woman’s Shelter.

Or donations can be dropped off at our Admin office located on 1715 Peck St. Muskegon Days: Monday – Friday Time: 8:30 – 4:30 pm.

