One Good Thing: Honoring a legendary volunteer

Sarah Brooks put in 29 years of service to veterans.

At the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, they unveiled a plaque in honor of Sarah Brooks, who passed away this Veterans Day.

Mrs. Brooks began volunteering as the Department of American Legion Auxiliary Hospital Representative at MVHGR in 1958. She put in 60,000 hours. They equate that to be 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year, for 29 years without a day off. She was also the wife of an Army Veteran and the mother of a Navy Veteran.

Her plaque now sits in the home's Memorial Garden.

"Mrs. Brooks' commitment and dedication to serving our Heroes was a legacy of selfless acts of service," said Tiffany Carr with the Michigan Veterans Homes. "When we learned of Mrs. Brooks' passing, the members, staff and volunteers rallied to honor her service in a prominent way at the Home for all members and guests to enjoy."

One Good Thing to the new plaque honoring Sarah Brooks at the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.

