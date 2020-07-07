One Good Thing: Hudsonville students win art awards

The North American International Auto Show didn't happen because of the pandemic. But its poster contest still did.

HUDSONVILLE, Michigan — Two West Michigan art students took home some big awards.

Avery Brodie—a junior at Hudsonville—won the Designer's Best in Show Award in the North American International Auto Show's poster contest. Despite the show being canceled this year because of the pandemic, they still received 750 poster entries from 58 different Michigan schools.

Halle Flowers—also from Hudsonville—won first place in the 11th Grade category.

Both Brodie and Flowers are also Careerline Tech Center students.

Avery Brodie and Halle Flowers both get today's One Good Thing. Congrats to you both on your awards.

