One Good Thing: Humane Society hits fundraising goal fast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local shelter recently hit a big goal in a fundraiser because of generous people like you.
The Humane Society of West Michigan put this out of Facebook. They were trying to raise money to buy a dental x-ray machine, and two Bair Hugger temperature systems. They needed six-thousand 500 dollars to do it. It took them just over one week to pull it off. In their post, they say, "With these new pieces of veterinary equipment, our vet staff will be able to provie our animals with further medical treatment, at the level of care and safety that they deserve. We are overwhelmed by this community's support - each and every one of you makes our mission possible."
And we are grateful for the work they do. One Good Thing to the fine folks at Humane Society of West Michigan and everyone who donated to help them buy that new equipment.
