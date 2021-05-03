One Good Thing: Improving the park

A group of neighbors is taking it upon themselves to replace unsafe playground equipment for kids.

A group of neighbors is taking it upon themselves to better their community.

This is Allcott Park in Marshall. In 2019, the city had to remove a swingset and climbing wall because they weren't safe anymore. But they didn't have the money to replace them. So, people nearby have started a collection fund to put those pieces back. They got a $10,000 grant they have to match by the end of August. Thanks to several people - including the local Rotary Club - they're halfway there. They don't want anything fancy. Just something simple for everyone to enjoy.

Nola Baker says, "It's just going to be a nice little place. We already have three benches in place, a picnic table and soccer nets that were already there. And we just want the swing set and the climbing equipment. Make it a nice little place where people can come and relax, bring their kids and their grandkids."

Thank you to the Allcott Park Improvement Fund. If you want to learn more or contribute, go to either their Facebook or Go Fund Me pages.