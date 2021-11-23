One Good Thing: Indoor farming

The new facility will allow all kinds of crops to be grown all year long.

WYOMING, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A new farming option recently began operation in West Michigan. And it's a bit different.

The Gordon Food Service headquarters in Wyoming held an October ribbon-cutting for an indoor farm. It's operated by technology company, Square Roots. The idea with this type of farm — as they continue to grow — would enable local food at a global scale. They built the farm in just three months.

Square Roots technology monitors and controls the multiple climates, allowing for a variety of crops to be grown. This is one of two indoor farms Square Roots operates in Michigan.

Gordon Food Service CEO Rich Wolowski said, "In partnering with Square Roots, we are delivering on our ambitions to make nutritious, local produce available to everyone, throughout the year, regardless of the local climate."

"This new indoor farm in Michigan means we can grow delicious, local food, all year round, in responsible ways. We have an exciting roadmap to build additional indoor farms across the continent with Gordon Food Service, as we work to ensure that the future of food can be good for people and the planet, as well as good business," said Square Roots CEO Tobias Peggs.

This type of technology is great for Michigan. But, imagine when it can be deployed in areas of the world with less hospitable climates than ours?

One Good Thing to Gordon Food Service and Square Roots for their new indoor farm in West Michigan. Excited to see where things go from here.

