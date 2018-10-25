PORTAGE - The kindness of strangers can oftentimes change someone's life. Or, at least, make life a little easier.

Meet Dawn and Jamie. Last month, Dawn spotted Jamie walking down the street looking tired. Jamie offered her a ride. During the drive, Dawn said she walked 15 miles, one way, every day to work between Portage and Plainwell. Her walks began at 1:30 a.m., and she works 10 hour days to support her granddaughter.

Jamie continued to help Dawn, and began a Go Fund Me page to help her get a car. Eventually, Zack Terrell and the Ziegler dealership got her a reliable car in her price range, which the fundraiser covered.

And to top it all off: Jamie recently got a promotion at work. Dawn, Zeigler and everyone who helped Jamie get that car gets today's One Good Thing. And for working so hard, so does Jamie!

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live

