One Good Thing: Jeff Powers

The GRCC student won a big competition, and made history in two ways while doing it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A Grand Rapids Community College student won a major award recently, and he broke some ground in two ways while winning.

Jeff Powers won the 17th annual Mathematical Association of America's History of Mathematics Special Interest Group competition. He did it with his paper, "Did Archimedes Do Calculus?"

What's special is that Jeff is the first community college student to ever win the award. And, it was the first time ever that the vote for first place was unanimous.

In a release from the school, Jeff says, "I see the history of math as a rich area of interest that gives insight into why we learn what we learn in the math classroom, by explaining where our mathematics came from and also predicting where it is going."

Jeff Powers, congrats on your award. You get today's One Good Thing.

