One Good Thing: West Michigan sailor responds to fire at San Diego base

SAN DIEGO, California — A West Michigan sailor recently helped respond to a disaster.

By now you've seen video of the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. An explosion caused a fire and injure more than 20 sailors and civilians. Belmont native, Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jeffrey Garvin was one of the first responders as fire marshal when it happened. According to the Navy, he's been on site every day since, leading fire teams to put out hot spots and perform investigations. The Bonhomme Richard is now, obviously, getting fixed up to make it seaworthy again.

That explosion and fire could have been a lot worse. Without people like Damage Controlman Jeffrey Garvin, it would have. He gets today's One Good Thing.

