GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not too long ago, someone posted on the "We Are Westsiders" Facebook page about an athletic coach who deserved some praise. I want to share a little of what they said.

It's about Union High School wrestling coach, Jim Lundy. The person mentioned the recent "Senior Night." He said the coach put his arm around his son after he had competed and talked about their friendship. The writer says - I'm quoting now - "The West Side should be proud of Union High School and Coach Lundy for showing these kids how to win and accept defeat in a classy manner. And most of all, for being a great mentor to his student-athletes."

Athletic coaches do much more than teach their kids about sports. As this writer points out so well. Coach Jim Lundy gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.