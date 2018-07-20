GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's great when any small business makes it four years. One just celebrated that milestone and they've made it there by celebrating diversity.

JoJo's House of Beauty is a multicultural salon in Grand Rapids. The owner calls it a place of relaxation where all are welcome. At their four year anniversary, they wanted to get to know their neighbors better and give back. They had a barbeque, a variety of games, giveaways and a mini hair show. They asked people to bring in school supplies which were then donated.

For their success in business and in celebrating diversity, JoJo's House of Beauty in Grand Rapids gets today's One Good Thing.

