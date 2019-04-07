ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Time to say 'thanks' to a group that recently said 'thanks' to our local law enforcement.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office posted these pictures to Facebook.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office Allegan County Sheriff's Office added a new photo.

This is what they wrote:

"All of us here at the Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Wayland Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Denise Behm, the Chamber Ambassadors, and all the Chamber members and businesses that donated to the "Just Say Thanks" dinner last night.

What a wonderful event and opportunity for area law enforcement, corrections, and retirees to meet up and share a terrific meal with the community.

We are truly blessed in Allegan County to have this kind of support!"

For showing their appreciation to our local law enforcement, the Wayland Chamber of Commerce gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.