One Good Thing: K9 officer honored

The West Michigan K9 and his handler were awarded for their service in a 2020 incident that saved a young girl.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. We go out to Berrien County today to congratulate a K-9 officer and his handler.

Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Crosby and his K-9 Blek received an Exceptional Service Award from the North American Police Work Dog Association.

The award was given at its National Workshop in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

They received the award for what they did on March 25 of last year. A man wanted out of Portage had crashed a vehicle after a chase with police. The deputy and the K-9 tracked the suspect behind a shed in Benton Charter Township.

Crosby and Blek found him. Blek apprehended the suspect by biting him on the arm. Both a gun and the man's one year old daughter were found nearby. The child was unharmed, and returned to her mother.

Law enforcement K-9s do tremendous work. And this situation could have turned out very different if not for Deputy Crosby and Blek. One Good Thing to both of them. Congrats on your award.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.