GRAND RAPIDS - Today's One Good Thing is a little bit different. It's an opportunity. An opportunity for you do something for a young boy and his family who are going through a rough time.

This is nine-year-old Kaden Elliott. He was recently in a pretty serious car accident. Both his legs are broken, as is his wrist, a couple fingers and some bones around his eye. He' s currently recovering at Mary Free Bed Hospital.

Some friends are asking for help for Kaden, his mom and his four year old brother. They've set up a basket at his school, North Oakview where you can drop off hand-written cards - which he loves. They're also accepting gift cards to nearby restaurants for the family. They live near East Beltline.

One Good Thing to Kaden's friends who are stepping up to help. And, One Good Thing to any of you who want to help, too. Again, you can drop off any cards at that bin at North Oakview or directly at Mary Free Bed.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

