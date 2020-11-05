HOLTON, Michigan — Kids helping other kids are among my favorite stories to share, and that's what we have in Monday's One Good Thing.

Katie and Kaylee Peterson are sisters at Holton High School. The school does a weekly food delivery to families during the pandemic. The girls wanted to help. So, they started raising money to buy a box of cereal for each family, 325 of them.

They did it. And since then they've also raised money for, bought and delivered Little Debbie's and - this week - mac and cheese. Next week, they're doing pancakes and syrup. They've raised the money by reaching out to major brand companies for product donations and coupons.

Katie and Kaylee for doing more than just thinking about your fellow students and their families - for actually finding a way to help feed them - you get today's One Good Thing.

