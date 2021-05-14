One Good Thing: KCCU food drive

A local credit union got into the fight against hunger.

WYOMING, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Access to good food has always been an issue. The pandemic has made it worse. But, recently, a local credit union stepped up to help.

Kellogg Community Credit Union hosted a food drive. They asked members and workers to bring in non-perishable good to any of their branches. In one month, they collected more than 500 pounds and 400 dollars... all of which went to the South Michigan Food Bank and Family Network of Wyoming.

KCCU CEO Tracy Miller said, "I am thrilled by the heartwarming generosity of our members, team, and community. Everyone came to together to help our neighbors in need, so that no person, child, or family facing food insecurity has to wonder where their next meal will come from. We are also grateful for the hard work and dedication that the South Michigan Food Bank and Family Network of Wyoming put forth to help fight hunger in our communities."

One Good Thing to Kellogg Community Credit Union for their recent food drive that helped so many.

