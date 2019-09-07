GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you live in Kent County and still need a high school diploma, you may have a new option.

The Kent District Library is now offering 'Career Online High School from Gale, a Cengage company." It's the first public library system in the state to offer the chance at a free, accredited high school diploma.

All 19 branches are offering limited scholarships. And there are some qualifications, so you'll need to check it out. There's no cost. But again - it's limited.

They estimate there are 35,000 adults in Kent County who don't have high school degrees. This could be a great way to get one.

The Career Online High School at Kent District Libraries gets today's One Good Thing.

