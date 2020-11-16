One Good Thing: Kent County Welcome Plan

It's a first step in becoming more welcoming to refugees and immigrants.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. The City of Grand Rapids and Kent County are leaders in welcoming both immigrants and refugees.

That mission is now boosted, thanks to the new Welcome Plan. It's a road map between several governments and organizations... including Kent and Grand Rapids... the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Grand Rapids Chamber, and Samaritas.

The City of Grand Rapids is one of 13 communities in the country that received a Gateways for Growth award further these efforts.

Guillermo Cisneros, executive director, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said of immigrant entrepreneurs, "I am always proud and energized by their resiliency but can't help feeling like we have fallen short to their needs when I listen to the struggles their journeys contain. However, this plan gives me hope that change is coming for our immigrant community."

The Kent County Welcome plan for refugees and immigrants gets today's One Good Thing.

