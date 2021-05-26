One Good Thing: Kentwood Police 'pop up' at El Ganadero

They gave out $10 bills to 100 customers to help pay for their meals.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

The Kentwood Police Department continues supporting local businesses in the most literal way possible.

They recently teamed up with Lacks Enterprises and surprised customers at El Ganadero Mexican Grille. 100 people were given $10 apiece toward their lunch. It was their way of saying thank you to the community for supporting local restaurants.

This has been an ongoing project for Kentwood police. According to a release, it's to "support Kentwood businesses and create positive experiences with the community during these difficult times." They're always looking for other businesses to highlight and join them in donating for future pop-ups like this one.

One Good Thing to Kentwood Police and Lacks Enterprises for making that particular pop-up happen. If you want information on how to support a future one, contact Sergeant Tim Wierenga at 616-656-6561.