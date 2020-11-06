One Good Thing: Kenyae Brown

The local boy won a major national scholarship.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today I want to recognize a West Michigan boy who just won a major national scholarship.

"Congratulations, Kenyae Brown. You are a 2020 CollegeBound Scholarship winner."

The scholarship - worth $5,000 - is only given to four different National Heritage Academies students in the country.

Kenyae Brown is an eighth-grader at River City Scholars Charter Academy. He was surprised with the award by teachers and school leaders with a home visit and giant check - which you can see him unwrapping. Kenyae was judged on his grades, community involvement and an essay he had to write. In addition to sports, Kenyae is involved in Odyssey of the Mind, the National Junior Honor Society and his church's youth ministry.

Kenyae, keep doing what you're doing. Congratulations. You get today's One Good Thing.

