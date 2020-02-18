HOLLAND, Michigan — An organization best-known for feeding hungry kids is expanding to a new part of West Michigan.

For years, Kids' Food Basket has been providing sake suppers to kids at area schools. Currently close to 9,000 kids at more than 50 different schools. Now, they're expanding in Ottawa and Allegan Counties.

They've raised $2,500,000 to buy a property on Hastings Avenue in Holland. Of the 11,000 kids they estimate to be 'food insecure,' they are only servicing about 10%. This new location will really help them help. They already have six schools on their immediate waiting list.

I have said for the longest time: If we can't help kids, what in the world are any of us even doing here? Congrats, Kids Food Basket on your new Holland location. You get today's One Good Thing.

