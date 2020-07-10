One Good Thing: Kids' Food Basket wins $50,000

They won it because of a public, online vote.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Today's OGT is a great update. And it's all thanks to you.

Weeks ago, I told you Kids' Food Basket was in a competition to win $50,000. It was run by Pella Corporation. Individual branches nominated local non-profits. So, Kids' Food Basket was up against other worthy candidates from all over the country. But, thanks to your votes they won the "Hope At Work" contest, and with it, that $50,000.

If you didn't already know, Kids' Food Basket is dedicated to feeding children in need all over West Michigan. And they've been working overtime during the pandemic. President and CEO Bridget Clark Whitney says, "This money will greatly increase our purchasing power and allow us to continue feeding children and families in our community."

Special shout out to Pella Windows and Doors of Grand Rapids for nominating Kids' Food Basket. They get today's One Good Thing. And so do you for voting for them.

