One Good Thing: Kids still get their books, despite pandemic

A grant meant to foster reading had to transition during the pandemic. But, more than 800 kids still got their books.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

A grant that fosters reading in kids had to be repurposed because of the pandemic. But, it's still working.

These pre-schoolers are holding "Wimee's Words." It's a book by local children's author, Kevin Kammeraad. A nearly $40,000 grant from the PNC Foundation originally had him going into different Kent ISD pre-schools to perform for the kids and provide them a packet with their own book.

Those visits obviously had to stop because of COVID-19. But, the remaining money was transitioned into a series of videos that introduce the alphabet and the 824 kids still got their own books and kits.

Ashley Karsten, the Kent ISD Great Start Readiness Program Director says, "We're thankful for PNC's support and flexibility. The students now have a book they can read and will soon have videos they can watch over and over. Both are wonderful resources for families that are now playing an even larger role in supporting their children's learning at home."

We've all had to be flexible. One Good Thing to PNC Foundation, Kent ISD, and Kevin Kammeraad.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at One Good Thing@13onyourside.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.