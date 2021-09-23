One Good Thing: Kuyper is now a 'work' college

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A program at a local college won them national recognition... and it will benefit students financially.
This summer, Kuyper College in Grand Rapids became one of just 10 colleges in the nation to be federally recognized as a 'work college.' And they're the only one in Michigan. The Department of Education says a work college is one that is committed to the purposeful integration of work, learning, and service. Kuyper did this through its Kuyper Works Program. Students start with 10 hours of off-campus work each week... with the opportunity to add more as they progress. Kuyper College President, Dr. Patricia Harris says, "Anyone who has spent time at Kuyper College will recognize the words in our official seal that form our school's motto—Ora et Labora—Pray and Work. From the very beginning, this idea has been infused into every part of life at the College. To further this vision, Kuyper College is entering an exciting new period in its history as it now becomes a work college."
Here's the kicker: because of the designation, Kuyper students will get tax-free compensation as a form of financial aid. They could save four to eight thousand dollars a year. Congrats and One Good Thing to Kuyper College.
