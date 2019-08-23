GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — One of the reasons we've been able to enjoy our beaches all summer is because of the people who take the time to clean them.

I received Facebook message a few weeks ago telling me about Ian Overway.

He organized a volunteer clean up at Grand Haven State Park earlier this month. He got close to 60 people to show up, and together they collected 65 pounds of trash!

The oldest volunteer was 67 and the youngest was just three. This was a true community effort. And you can see by all these pictures they posted, they had a good time doing it.

The Lake Michigan shoreline is the envy of many. It's ours. And our responsibility to keep clean. Ian and everyone who cleaned up at Grand Haven State Park gets today's One Good Thing!

