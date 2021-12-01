One Good Thing: Larry's 50 years with Meijer

As a youngster, he got a job from his friend's dad, who happened to be Fred Meijer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — It's time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Congratulations to a local man who just hit the 50-year mark at a local business.

When he was young, Larry Levin got offered a job by his friend's father. That friend's father was Fred Meijer. Larry met Doug Meijer when he was in Kindergarten, and he started working for Fred as a grocery bagger and cart collector at the Meijer Thrifty Acres on Plainfield Avenue.

Five decades later, Larry is the store director at the Cedar Springs Meijer.

"Customers tell me they're surprised by how much they see me walking through the aisles or in the parking lot pushing carts," Larry said. "I tell them they see me there because 'that's where you are.' I was taught to manage by walking around and being involved. By sharing what customers and team members are experiencing, it sets you up to do your best to help."

Larry Levin, congrats on your milestone late last year. You get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.