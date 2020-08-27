One Good Thing: Lawn service helps out local non-profit

The South Michigan Food Bank needed some serious landscaping work. They got it for free, thanks to a local company.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A food bank needed to get some work done. The company said, it's on us.

In Battle Creek, the South Michigan Food Bank said their trees and bushes were so overgrown, volunteers couldn't find the front door. They contacted White Collar Lawn for an estimate. White Collar Lawn said - we got you. Days of extensive work transformed the front of the building.

Peter Vogel, CEO of the food bank says, "We've had multiple conversations, and I'm still not quite sure how to say thank you. This is a really good example of what Michigan people are like. This is how much they care about their neighbors and how supportive they are. We couldn't do what we do without all the support we're getting."

What they're doing is sending out 60% more food than they did last year because of the pandemic. And because of White Collar Lawn Care... they've got thousands of dollars more to do that good work. Everyone involved gets today's One Good Thing.

