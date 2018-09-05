GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Art is for everyone. And a local competition now in its ninth year guarantees that.

The Legacy Trust Award Collection is an art competition specifically for adult artists with disabilities. It kicks off next week at the GRAM.

Winners—chosen by both popular vote and a panel of celebrity judges—will receive $500 and sponsorship in ArtPrize. And there's going to be plenty to see. This year they have 149 pieces entered in the competition. The kick-off is on Monday at the GRAM, and voting takes place all next week.

No matter your limitations, art is something in which we can all take part. For living that idea, the Legacy Trust Award Collection gets today's One Good Thing. To learn more, go to their website.

