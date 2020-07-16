One Good Thing: Lighthouse Academy graduation

It's a chance for kids to right their lives while in juvenile detention.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — We've shown you a lot of graduations. But this one today is different.

This is from last month's graduation for Samantha Field from the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center and Lighthouse Academy.

Samantha's teacher says she is "one of the most conscientious students I have had the privilege to know. She is focused and motivated to succeed. She has discovered her potential and has a bright future waiting for her to take."

She one of several graduates at different campuses.

The Kent County Juvenile Detention Center and Lighthouse Academy have providing been this education since 2012. It is vital for kids trying to right their lives.

Samantha plans on going to community college and pursue a degree in either criminal justice or the culinary arts. Samantha and the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center and Lighthouse Academy get today's One Good Thing.

