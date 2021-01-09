One Good Thing: Lina Blair

The GRCC staffer was recognized for her good work by her own alma mater.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A Grand Rapids Community College staff member was recently honored by her alma mater for her work during the pandemic.

Lina Blair is the GRCC Student Life Director. When COVID-19 took hold, Blair led campus efforts to expand their food pantry, and partnered with several people and organizations to provide thousands of meals and other items to students and their families.

When the Northern Michigan University Association heard about her work, they presented her with an Alumni Service Award. In order to receive the recognition, you need to be nominated and selected by fellow alumni.

Blair said of the award, "It's an honor to be recognized by Northern Michigan for doing a job I love. I'm part of a great team at GRCC that is passionate about helping students overcome obstacles. We're fortunate to have community partners who recognized the challenges our students were facing, and stepped up to help us time and again. Working together, we were able to make a difference."

NMU's Alumni Association also noted Blair's support for student mental health and breaking down barriers to success. She'll receive her award during Homecoming Week. Lina Blair gets today's One Good Thing.

