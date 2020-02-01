GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first One Good Thing of the year is recognizing Lisa Brown-Miller, the Aquinas College women's hockey coach who was inducted to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in November.

Brown-Miller, along with her teammates on Team USA's hockey team won an Olympic gold medal at the Negano Winter Games in 1998.

Today, she is passing down her knowledge of the game to the Aquinas College women's hockey team. To date, they have a 3-11 record.

In addition to her work at Aquinas, Brown-Miller works at the National Heritage Academies as the team coordinator for the School Quality Team. She and her family live in Holland.

Lisa Brown-Miller and the 1998 USA hockey team get today's One Good Thing. Congratulations on your Hall of Fame induction!

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.