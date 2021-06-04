One Good Thing: Local art students make impression

They're winning awards and scholarships.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Three local art students are making an impression. See what I did there?

Hudsonville seniors Audrey Judge-Ponstein and Gage Rogers and Black River Public School senior Sierra Lynch were all recently named Gold Key winners in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

They're all either current Careerline Tech Center students or an alum. They're moving on to national competitions.

Meanwhile, Gage has already secured a $72,000 scholarship to the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Sierra got a $104,000 scholarship to study at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

Something is clearly being done right at Careerline Tech Center. All the students get congrats and today's One Good Thing. Good luck in that national competition.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.