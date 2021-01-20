One Good Thing: Local artist brightens Holland Hospital

Six new pieces adorn both the inside and outside of the hospital.

Holland Hospital is bit brighter thanks to a local artist.

This is the work of Carolyn Stich. She donated six pieces of original art which are now in and outside of the hospital. According to Holland Hospital, Carolyn is familiar with the place. Between her children, E-R visits and a cancer diagnosis, she's become familiar with both the building and the people there.

When asked about the donation, Carolyn said, "I'm so grateful for all that everyone is doing and it's really nice to be able to come up with a way to say thank you."

It was a team effort, too. Local businesses and organizations helped.. RepcoLite donated paint and primer. Lady of the Lakes Men's Bible Study donated and built the outside displays. Fris Art Supply donated the foam core for the inside displays. And Engineering Supply and Imaging created the vinyl at a discounted price.

One Good Thing to Carolyn Stich for brightening up Holland Hospital and everyone who helped her.

