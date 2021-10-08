One Good Thing: Local car dealership helps the VA

The VA needed a list of things. A local car dealership stepped up to help.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local VA got a boost from a local auto group this summer.

All the way back in May, My Subaru of Muskegon asked the community to help them restock the Muskegon County Department of Veteran Affairs food pantry. They were looking for things like spam, canned ham, tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, jelly, pasta and more. They also asked for some hygiene items.

The auto group came through during two different drives. And people who donated were eligible to win a $250 gift basket. Eventually, Maria Secord from My Subaru packaged up all the items in an Outback - $1,000 worth - and delivered them personally to the VA. This is the third time My Subaru of Muskegon has done a drive for their benefit.

"Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes an entire community to work together to help those in need," said Michael Baauw from Veteran Services. "We are so thankful that the My Auto Group and My Subaru is a community partner in our village; a village that has a mission of providing assistance to veterans and their widows of all eras."

One Good Thing to My Subaru of Muskegon for again stepping up to help members of the community.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

