GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I received a photo from Carmen Smith with four kids she was with and a Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Officer Jenny Rood.

Officer Rood spotted them when she was downtown at the new movie theatre recently.

She started handing out badges to the boys. But, she realized she only had three. She ran back to her car, came back, and ultimately gave two to each of them.

Smith says Officer Rood also took the time to talk with the boys and take the picture. "For me, it was a Godsend. Four little boys, 7 years old and younger; she kept them entertained for me," Smith said.

Officer Jenny Rood gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more OGT's that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.