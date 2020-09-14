One Good Thing: Local sailor awarded for work on carrier fire

He was first on scene of a massive fire.

SAN DIEGO, California — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Congrats to a local sailor for his service and award he rightly received for heroic work recently.

You probably remember images of the USS Bonhomme Richard. The vessel caught fire in San Diego this summer. We told you previously that Grand Rapids Native, Jeffrey Garvin, a Damage Controlman, was one of the people who helped put out the blaze, over the course of several days. Last month, he was recognized specifically by Rear Admiral Philip E Sobek, who said Garvin was the first firefighter on scene. He then led fire teams to stop the fire, and investigate its cause.

Seaman Garvin was also awadred the 'Nancy Dix Community Achievement Award' by the San Diego Military Advisory Council.

Damage Controlman Jeffrey Garvin gets today's One Good Thing.

