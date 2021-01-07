One Good Thing: Local schools recognized nationally

Of the 350+ schools named, 10 are from West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Quick tip of the hat to ten local schools that took home a national honor as the year ended.

Every spring, the Capturing Kids' Hearts National Showcase Schools awards are announced. They base their selections on key performance indicators, school data, and surveys. Of the 325 schools recognized nationally, 10 are from West Michigan. They are - from Jenison, Bauerwood Elementary. From Kenowa Hills, Zinser Elementary. From Kentwood, there are seven elementary schools: Bowen, Challenger, Discovery, Endeavor, Glenwood, Meadowlawn, and Southwood Elementary. Also from Kentwood was Crestwood Middle School.

The Capturing Kids Hearts Committee said, "It has been a roller coaster of a year for students and teachers but, despite the challenges, our National Showcase Schools have demonstrated what it looks like to consistently implement Capturing Kids' Hearts processes."

One Good Thing and congrats to all 10 of our local schools.

