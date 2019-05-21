BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The internet is an amazing thing. It can also be dangerous. Especially for kids. A new short film made here in West Michigan is trying to protect them.

"Keeping Kids Safe on the Internet" retells the fable "The Wolf in Sheep's Clothing."

Essentially, it's trying to tell kids that the people they meet on the internet may not be who they say they are.

It's truly a group effort, too. Ferris State students wrote the script. With the addition of one local high schooler, they also did the voice work. Ferris students also provided the musical score.

D-W Video & Multimedia provided direction and production services at no cost... and entire thing was funded by a Merit Grant from The Ferris Foundation.

Far too often we hear about kids being harmed because of unsafe internet practices. They need tools like this.

The "Keeping Kids Safe on the Internet" film and everyone who made it happen get today's One Good Thing.

You can see the film HERE.

