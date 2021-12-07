One Good Thing: Local veteran gets new roof

A local roofing company teamed with a national effort to thank veterans and their families.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local veteran has a new roof thanks to a local contractor and a national effort.

Last week in White Cloud, West Michigan Roofing and Construction put on a new roof at the home of Jeannie Cruzan, a US Army vet. It's part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. It's an effort to show appreciation and honor veterans who served and the families who supported them. They donated the roofing materials.

West Michigan Roofing and Construction is a member business, and donated the labor. Jeannie Cruzan's home was selected through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes. Since the program began in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.

Lots of people and organizations were involved here. But, One Good Thing to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, Purple Heart Homes and West Michigan Roofing and Construction. Jeannie, thank you for your service. Enjoy that new roof.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

