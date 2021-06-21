One Good Thing: LPGA event provides $1.1M for hunger relief

Once again, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give lived up to its name.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give returned to Blythefield County Club after a year off because of the pandemic. And what a return it was.

Tournament officials announced a donation of $1.1 million for Meijer's Simply Give program, which helps fill food pantry shelves all over the Midwest. In addition to that sum, this year's tournament winner - Nelly Korda - will select a hunger relief program in a city of her choice to receive a $25,000 donation. Since the event began benefiting Simply Give, it's raised $7.4 million for the program. That includes a $1.1 million Meijer made last year, even though it was canceled.

Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes says, "The Meijer LPGA Classic returned this year stronger than ever. Thanks to the ongoing support from our community, we exceeded our $1 million goal for this year's tournament, which will make a big impact on hunger relief across the Midwest. Seeing our community come together in person for the first time in more than a year to rally around feeding our neighbors made the event even more meaningful."

One Good Thing to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield County Club for the good it continues to do in our community for both the hungry, and the economy.

