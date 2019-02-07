MUSKEGON, Mich. — A local youth hockey association recently got a HUGE boost from a pro club.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL are partnering with the Junior Jacks Youth Hockey Organization, that will really help the kids in number of ways.

Just a few examples: a "Big Brother"-type program involving Jr. Jacks and Lumberjacks players. In-season events and Lumberjacks tickets for Jr. Jacks players.

Also, the City of Muskegon will collaborate with the Lumberjacks to hire a new Jr. Jacks Hockey Director... who will be house at the Lumberjacks home, LC Walker Arena.

The hope is to make the Jr. Jacks more sustainable and successful than ever before.

I know first-hand how important these partnerships between youth organizations and pro teams can be. This is absolutely fantastic. Lumberjacks and Jr. Jacks partnership gets today's One Good Thing!

